Man removes eye ball by force mistaking it for insect

A 75-year old man allegedly removed one of his eye balls believing that some insect had gone into his eye. Now he is undergoing treatment in District McCann Teaching General Hospital in the city.

According to police, Nanjudappa had eye pain when he was sitting outside his house. He tried to forcefully rip out his eye mistaking it for an insect. To his shock, he removed an eye ball and threw it near the house.

Later, he told his grandson that he threw an insect which bit his eye and asked him to kill it. His grandson hit the eye ball with a stick. Nanjudappa's son arrived and saw him bleeding from his eye and took him to the hospital.

