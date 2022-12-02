Mandya woman poisons 3 children to death, ends life

Mandya woman poisons 3 children to death, ends life

Family dispute is said to be the reason behind the incident

DHNS
DHNS, Maddur (Mandya district),
  • Dec 02 2022, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 13:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman killed her three children by poisoning them and then died by suicide at Holebeedhi in Maddur town of the Mandya district in Karnataka on Thursday night.

Family dispute is said to be the reason behind the incident. 

Usna Kausar (30), wife of Akhil Ahmed, poisoned her children - Harris (7), Alisa (4) and Fathima (2) - before hanging herself to death on Thursday night.

Akhil is said to be a car mechanic. It is alleged that he had an illicit relationship with another woman, which led to a quarrel between the couple, according to police.

Maddur town police have taken Akhil into custody for questioning.

