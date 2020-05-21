Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be allowed, Karnataka govt clarifies

The BS Yediyurappa administration has clarified that marriages that were previously scheduled to be held on May 24 and May 31 - Sundays - will be exempted from the total lockdown under Lockdown 4.0.

The government issued this clarification on Thursday following petitions by citizens sought to know if they could go ahead with marriages that were scheduled on Sundays.

Under Lockdown 4.0, Karnataka has decided to enforce a total lockdown on May 24 and May 31 - Sundays - by suspending all relaxation, including public transport services and closure of shops. Only essential services will be allowed while a curfew will be in effect the whole day to restrict movement of people.

“Marriage events that were already scheduled will be considered as a special case,” Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority member-secretary TK Anil Kumar said in the clarification. “Deputy commissioners have been told that marriages can be permitted by ensuring social distancing, capping the number of guests at 50 and strict compliance with all other guidelines.”

In an advisory that was issued previously, the Department of Health & Family Welfare said that marriages can be held in a “suitable public place with good natural ventilation (no air condition).”

No person from a containment zone will be allowed to attend the event, and persons aged above 65 years, pregnant women and children below 10 years are not permitted.

Besides prohibition on consumption of alcohol, the advisory said paan, gutka and tobacco will not be allowed.

Face masks are compulsory and all persons should maintain a physical distance of more than one metre. The venue shall be clean and hygienic, with a prohibition on spitting in public places.

A nodal person should be identified to oversee the arrangements, the advisory said.