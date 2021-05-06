Maski bypoll: 15 staffers who took part in counting test positive

More than 15 staffers of the Revenue Department, Town Municipal Council, and teachers, who took part in the counting of votes of the Maski by-election held on Sunday, have tested positive for Covid-19.
The staffers were subjected to a rapid antigen test 24 hours before the vote counting began. They tested negative but their RT-PCR report returned as positive on Wednesday. Following this, the Town Municipal Council office and the tahsildar’s office have been sanitised.
Medical officer Dr Mounesh said the virus-infected staffers are under home isolation and their contact tracing is on. Their office and residence have been sanitised, he added.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
From icon to pariah: Trump and social media
Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco
Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached
'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone
Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term