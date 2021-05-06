Maski bypoll: 15 staffers who took part in counting test positive

More than 15 staffers of the Revenue Department, Town Municipal Council, and teachers, who took part in the counting of votes of the Maski by-election held on Sunday, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The staffers were subjected to a rapid antigen test 24 hours before the vote counting began. They tested negative but their RT-PCR report returned as positive on Wednesday. Following this, the Town Municipal Council office and the tahsildar’s office have been sanitised.

Medical officer Dr Mounesh said the virus-infected staffers are under home isolation and their contact tracing is on. Their office and residence have been sanitised, he added.