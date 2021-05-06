Maski bypoll: 15 staffers who took part in counting test positive

Maski bypoll: 15 counting staffers test Covid positive

The staffers were subjected to a rapid antigen test 24 hours before the vote counting began

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • May 06 2021, 00:43 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 02:12 ist
Medical officer Dr Mounesh said the virus-infected staffers are under home isolation. Credit: PTI Photo

More than 15 staffers of the Revenue Department, Town Municipal Council, and teachers, who took part in the counting of votes of the Maski by-election held on Sunday, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The staffers were subjected to a rapid antigen test 24 hours before the vote counting began. They tested negative but their RT-PCR report returned as positive on Wednesday. Following this, the Town Municipal Council office and the tahsildar’s office have been sanitised.

Medical officer Dr Mounesh said the virus-infected staffers are under home isolation and their contact tracing is on. Their office and residence have been sanitised, he added.

Karnataka
Karnataka bypolls
COVID-19
Coronavirus

