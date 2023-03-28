Midwifery initiative launched in Karnataka

The state government launched its midwifery initiative in collaboration with the NGO Aastrika Foundation and UNICEF recently. As part of the initiative, a National Midwifery Training Institute was launched at Vani Vilas Hospital. Karnataka is the first South Indian state to set up such an institute in the public sector.

Additionally, training on gestational diabetes mellitus, ultrasonography for obstetricians, and on schemes like LaQshya were held. Also, districts that performed well in various aspects of maternal health, such as identification of high-risk pregnancies and antenatal check-up registrations, were felicitated.