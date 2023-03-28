Midwifery initiative launched in Karnataka

Midwifery initiative launched in Karnataka

Karnataka is the first South Indian state to set up such an institute in the public sector

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 28 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 02:47 ist
Students of third batch of General Nursing Midwifery from KLES Centenary Institute of Nursing Sciences, Yellur Road in Belagavi during the lamp lighting and oath taking ceremony held recently. Credit: DH Photo

The state government launched its midwifery initiative in collaboration with the NGO Aastrika Foundation and UNICEF recently. As part of the initiative, a National Midwifery Training Institute was launched at Vani Vilas Hospital. Karnataka is the first South Indian state to set up such an institute in the public sector.

Also Read | BBMP launches 50 Ayushmati women's clinics in PHCs

Additionally, training on gestational diabetes mellitus, ultrasonography for obstetricians, and on schemes like LaQshya were held. Also, districts that performed well in various aspects of maternal health, such as  identification of high-risk pregnancies and antenatal check-up registrations, were felicitated.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UNICEF
Midwifery
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

 