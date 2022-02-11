MLA Raghupathi Bhat demands NIA probe into hijab controversy

MLA Raghupathi Bhat has demanded an NIA probe into the Hijab controversy.

Speaking to the reporters, the MLA said, "around 1500 to 2000 trainers have arrived from Hyderabad and Kerala to frame the strategies to fight for Hijab. There is information that some trainers had even come to Udupi from Hyderabad."

The MLA said he has written a letter to the state government demanding a thorough investigation into the incident.

Bhat said, "the entire issue is a conspiracy by some international forces. The strategy was formulated in November 2021 and the agitation was taken up after a well-planned strategy. The truth will come out only with a high-level inquiry and the probe should be handed over to the NIA."

"Following the international conspiracy, the issue has spread all over the country like a wildfire," he said and added that he will speak to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra demanding an in-depth inquiry.

The MLA alleged that the girls have become puppets in the hands of the "Tukade gang". "All these activities were well planned and the role of the Tukade gang is clearly visible. There is a need to stop these forces from misleading the students," he said. Bhat accused the PFI and CFI of using agitating girls to disrupt the peace in the country.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, the MLA said, "Congress has interfered into the controversy. People are realising the true colour of Congress. Hijab is not completely banned. It is not allowed inside the classrooms."

Meanwhile, Udupi Government PU college principal Rudragowda S said that the students have crossed the limits, which calls for disciplinary action. The college tolerated all nonsense for more than a month.

The issue and the college became the topic of discussion at the international level. "They are our students. We sympathise with them. We need to protect the image of the college. No organisation will be entertained inside the college. These organisations are responsible for making the college a hub of indiscipline, "he added.

