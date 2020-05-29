Monsoon likely to onset over K'taka by June 1

Karnataka, unlike in the past, is all set to witness the arrival of South-West monsoon just as when the neighbouring Kerala witnesses it on June 1.

While Karnataka used to witness the onset of monsoon either five or six days after it had entered Kerala, this time, after several years hiatus, Karnataka will also witness the arrival of monsoon either on June 1 or June 2, according to meteorologists at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC).

The gradual formation of two low-pressure areas over the Arabian Sea located close to the western peninsular coast and gaining momentum has helped Karnataka mark the start of the four-month-long rainy season expected to revive the back-to-back drought-stricken state.

Confirming the changes in the atmospheric pattern to DH, Dr GS Srinivasa Reddy, Director KSNDMC said, “Karnataka will also witness the onset of monsoon on the same time that of Kerala.”

The early onset of monsoon over Karnataka coast is attributed to prevailing to weather pattern over the Arabian Sea. “The two low-pressure areas over the Arabian Sea are steadily gaining momentum. They may reach the peak by the weekend and may concentrate further into depression causing widespread rainfall in the peninsular region and thereby advancing the onset of monsoon over the region,” Dr Reddy explained.

The KSNDMC, based on the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, stated that due to 'prevailing favourable conditions over the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean regions', the monsoon will be normal and above normal over coastal and south-interior Karnataka according to the present scenario.

The IMD, which had initially issued a forecast of five-day delay in the onset, had issued a fresh forecast on Wednesday cautioning the states along the West coast about the formation of two intense low-pressure areas in South-East and East-Central Arabian Sea region.

Following the forecast, a yellow alert has also been issued in Kerala and coastal areas suggesting significant rainfall starting from this weekend. “Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into deep-sea due to high turbulent conditions,” an IMD official revealed.

Will India see yet another cyclone?

The Arabian Sea region which has remained relatively calm for over six-months is now witnessing considerable changes especially days after the cyclone Amphan.

IMD officials told DH that the existing low-pressure areas are likely to intensify into a depression with wind speed notching up to 50 kmph over Western Coast. If the same system with the arrival of monsoon gains momentum it may intensify further and become a cyclone and move towards Gujarat coast.