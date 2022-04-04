More One-Stop Centres if required: Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani said on Monday that the union government is willing to extend ‘One Stop Centres’ (OSC) present in 10 countries to more nations if need arose.

She was responding to queries at a media briefing on the sidelines of a south zone meeting to review various schemes of her ministry.

The OSC are set up to support women affected by violence. This scheme started in April 2015 to provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and in distress, both in private and public spaces, with services that include police facilitation, medical aid, legal aid and so on under one roof.

Apart from those set up in various districts of the country, they have also come up in 10 countries such as Australia, Bahrain, Singapore and UAE among others.

Irani said that 704 centres are operational in different parts of the country, which assisted 70 lakh distressed women. Earlier in the day, Irani met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and held talks.

