More seers queue up to back BSY as Karnataka CM

Several pontiffs made a beeline at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's residence on Wednesday amidst speculations of an imminent change in Karnataka government leadership.

The move was seen as the CM's attempt to consolidate his support base and send a message to the national leadership over his stature as the leader of the Lingayat community.

Among prominent seers who visited Yediyurappa was the pontiff of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumkur. More than 30 other religious heads, especially from Lingayat mutts, met the CM to extend their support for his continuation as head of the government.

Siddaganga seer said that it was the view of all pontiffs to allow Yediyurappa to continue as CM. "Our wish is that he remains CM for a full term," he said.

Yediyurappa is hosting seers for the second consecutive day, as several of them had met the CM on Tuesday, too. Lingayat leaders from Congress also have batted in support of Yediyurappa in recent days.

According to sources, the visit by seers was a last-ditch attempt by Yediyurappa to secure his seat. The CM's trusted lieutenants, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka had also visited several mutts in the past two weeks.

The CM's son and BJP vice president BY Vijayendra had also met several religious heads recently.

On Tuesday, Shivamurthy seer of the prominent Muruga Mutt in Chitradurga had also batted for the continuation of Yediyurappa as CM.