MP Pratap Simha comes against Karnataka's Covid curbs

Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha has sought to know the need for vaccination if lockdown, curfew and other restrictions to contain Covid were imposed.
Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Simha said that Karnataka had achieved a 99 per cent target in administering the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 80 per cent in the second dose.
"Now, booster doses are available. The state has been able to control Covid. The government must not impose any restrictions which create problems for the people," he said.
