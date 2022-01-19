MP Pratap Simha comes against Karnataka's Covid curbs

'The government must not impose any restrictions which create problems for the people,' Simha said

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 19 2022, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 00:43 ist
Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha. Credit: DH File Photo

Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha has sought to know the need for vaccination if lockdown, curfew and other restrictions to contain Covid were imposed.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Simha said that Karnataka had achieved a 99 per cent target in administering the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 80 per cent in the second dose.

"Now, booster doses are available. The state has been able to control Covid. The government must not impose any restrictions which create problems for the people," he said.

