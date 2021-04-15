'Mukhyamantri’ play set to enter Guinness record

The play has completed 735 shows and the 736th show will be staged at Kalamandira

  Apr 15 2021
Kannada play ‘Mukhyamantri’ (Chief Minister) is all set to enter the Guinness Book of World records. Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru and Bharatiya Dalit Sahitya Academy is making all preparations in this regard.

The play has completed 735 shows and the 736th show will be staged at Kalamandira in the city at 6.30 pm on April 18. Actor 'Mukhyamantri' Chandru has been enacting the role of Mukhyamantri since the play was launched four decades ago and it is a record, said Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mysuru city unit president K S Shivaramu.

The play 'Mukhyamantri', directed by B V Rajaram, completed four decades and it was first staged on December 4, 1980.

Leader of the Opposition party, also former chief minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the play. MLA H P Manjunath will felicitate actor Mukhyamantri Chandru and Director B V Rajaram on the occasion.

