Mulbagal violence: Cops to book ‘Shobha Yatra’ organiser

The police have decided to book Chandrashekhar, who had organised Shobha Yatra in Mulbagal town in the district, in connection with the violence that broke out on Friday night.

“The police will register cases against Chandrashekhar who had organised the Yatra in Mulbagal town in connection with untoward and stone-pelting incidents on Friday night,” SP D Devaraj told reporters here.

Chandrashekhar had stated in the undertaking submitted to the police while taking permission for the event that he would be responsible for any untoward incidents. Accordingly, he would be booked, the SP stated.

“The police have registered three cases, arrested 9 persons and seized 30 bikes so far. Stoning occurred soon after the power disruption when the Yathra was passing through Zahangir Mohalla. The police will verify CCTV footage and arrest all those involved in the incident,” he said.

The deadline to conclude the event was 5.30 pm, but it concluded late in the night, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the police refused permission for the Shobha Yathra to mark Rama Navami in Kolar town on April 10 in the wake of untoward incidents in Mulbagal

town.

Srirama Sene divisional president Ramesh Raj Urs had approached the police seeking permission for various events on April 8, 9 and 10. The police clarified that permission was denied as the Yatra might lead to disturbances.

Normalcy was back in Mulbagal on Saturday. Prohibitory orders will be in force till 12 midnight on Sunday. District Armed Reserve, Karnataka State Reserve Police and special forces from Bengaluru have been deployed.

The City Municipal Council has banned animal slaughter and sale of meat on Sunday in Mulbagal.

