Mysuru Palace gears up for low-key Jamboo Savari to end Dasara amid Covid-19 pandemic

A simple celebration of the Jamboo Savari, the grand finale of Mysuru Dasara, is set to be held virtually on the Mysuru Palace premises on Monday in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be performing puja at the Nandi Dwaja near Balarama Gate of the Palace, during Makara lagna between 2.59 pm and 3.20 pm. He will be performing the pushparchane to the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi, placed in the golden howdah carried by elephant Abhimanyu during Kumbha lagna between 3.40 pm and 4.15 pm.

Jamboo Savari is considered to be the main attraction of Mysuru Dasara which attracts around two lakh people, tourists and devotees put together, annually, on Vijayadashami day, following Navaratri.

300 participants allowed

Mysuru Dasara is the legacy of the Wadiyar kings of the erstwhile Mysuru state. Started in 1610 AD by Raja Wadiyar I, in Srirangapatna, the tradition was continued by the Karnataka state government as Naada Habba (state festival).

This year, the district administration, organisers of the Dasara festivities, claim that only 300 persons, including the chief minister, ministers, other representatives, government officials, police personnel and media persons, will be allowed on the Mysuru Palace premises, to be part of the event and also to witness it.

The celebrations were limited to the inauguration of Dasara on October 17, atop the Chamundi Hill, cultural programmes on the stage abutting the Mysuru Palace up to October 24, and the Jamboo Savari, to make it a simple affair.

Skipped celebrations

Many events and celebrations like Children’s Dasara, Women’s Dasara, Dasara Film Festival, Dasara Exhibition, Dasara Food Festival and Torch Light Parade, have been cancelled this year.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, special officer of Dasara, has appealed to the people to witness the Jamboo Savari either on the television or the internet. The event will be broadcast live on DD Chandana, the Kannada Doordarshan TV channel. It can also be watched on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

Banni Puja

As per tradition, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile royal family, who conducted the Khas (private) Durbar at Amba Vilas Hall of the palace during Navaratri, will conduct Banni Puja on Monday and conclude the Dasara rituals. This year, even Vajra Musti Kalaga (wrestling by Jattis), usually held before Banni Puja, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.