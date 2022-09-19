Namma Clinics to start by October: Karnataka minister K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told the Legislative Council on Monday that 438 Namma Clinics will be operational by the end of October.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced the establishment of Namma Clinics, an emulation of Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics, in the 2022-23 Budget.

These urban primary health centres will help control contagious diseases and reduce the load on existing hospitals. They will be funded using the 15th Finance Commission grants.

Sudhakar was replying to a question by MLC CN Manjegowda.

"Namma Clinics will be operative by October-end. They will come up near slum-like areas," Sudhakar said.

The state government is spending Rs 155.77 crore to setup 438 Namma Clinics across the state. A lion's share will go to Bengaluru's municipal limits where 243 clinics will come up. The rest of the 195 clinics will be in various districts.

Belagavi district will have 21 Namma Clinics, followed by Bagalkot (18), Dakshina Kannada (14) and Kalaburagi (11). Chitradurga, Kodagu and Davanagere will get one clinic each.

Sudhakar said the Namma Clinics will offer 12 major services including maternity and neonatal care. "We will provide one doctor, a lab technician, one nurse and a group D employee at these clinics," he said.

Reponding to queries on low payscale fixed for doctors who will be deployed at the Namma Clinics, Sudhakar said: "The department has written to the union government seeking more funds.

Doctors for these clinics will be appointed for one year on contract basis with the salary of Rs 36,000 per month."