NGT pulls up Karnataka government on lake pollution

Pulling up the Karnataka Government for failure to check pollution in Bellandur and Agara lakes in Bengaluru, the NGT on Monday directed the state government officials to submit a comprehensive report on cleaning of these water bodies.

The NGT principal bench, headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, also questioned the official why they were negligent towards the green bench order on cleaning the lake.

Top officials from the state government including Additional Chief Secretary to Urban Development Ramana Reddy, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, and BWSSB Commissioner Tushar Girinath were present in the tribunal as the Green Bench had summoned them.

Madhavi Diwan, Additional Solicitor General, representing the state government, said various agencies were working to remove encroachments, removing silt and fencing lake boundary.

Asking the state to submit a detailed report on the progress of its cleaning, the tribunal posted the matter to December 11.