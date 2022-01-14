Nirani Sugars among six big-ticket investment projects to get Karnataka govt nod

The government has given its nod to Nirani Sugars, a company linked to Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani’s family enterprise, to increase ethanol production while giving the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel more time to expand its operations.

These are among at least six big-ticket investment projects for which government orders have been issued after they were approved by the State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chairs.

Nirani Sugars will expand its ethanol capacity from 150 klpd to 700 klpd at a cost of Rs 506 crore in Mudhol, which the company says will make it India’s largest such single-location plant. “We hope to commission this by June 2022,” Nirani Sugars managing director Vijay Nirani, the minister’s son, said.

He specified that there is no conflict of interest. “Murugesh Nirani resigned from Nirani Sugars in 2007. He has no executive role whatsoever. The only conflict of interest is that he’s a good guide,” he said.

The company will divert 40% of the 20,000 tonnes per day sugarcane it crushes towards ethanol production. “The Centre is pushing for 20% ethanol-blending with petrol. India consumes 4,000 crore litres of petrol per year and we will need 800 crore litres of ethanol,” Vijay said, explaining the significance of ethanol production.

For JSW Steel, the government has ordered a 3-year extension to implement its expansion project in Ballari worth Rs 10,192 crore, which was approved in 2007. The delay is mainly in providing housing facilities whose land faced litigation.

The KIADB acquired and allotted 841.12 acres in 2011. This was challenged by landowners of 198 acres. While the High Court dismissed their plea, the Supreme Court issued a status quo order. Now, the petitioners have filed for withdrawal of their litigation. While the company asked for a 5-year extension, the government gave it three, subject to the top court’s decision.

In other approvals, Khayati Steel will establish an integrated plant in Koppal worth Rs 2,917 crore.

The government has approved a proposal by Netmagic (NTT) to set up a data centre at Kajisonnenahalli, Whitefield-Hoskote Road in Bengaluru worth Rs 1,200 crore.

Carl ZEISS India will establish a manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 723.78 crore at Haralur-Muddenahalli Industrial Area in Bengaluru Rural.

While Minera Steel & Power has been given two more years to commission its plant at Ballari worth Rs 2,180.40 crore, JK Cements is permitted to purchase 80.9 acres in Bagalkot for mining activity.

These projects will create hundreds of jobs going by the government orders.

