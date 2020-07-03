No darshana for devotees at Krishna mutt

Paryaya Admaru mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji clarified that no darshana of the deity will be allowed for the devotees at Krishna Mutt in Udupi for the time being. “Depending on the situation, we will decide on allowing the devotees to have darshana of the deity in the future.

The decision was taken to save the tradition of Krishna Mutt. The devotees can offer prayers while remaining indoor at home. As per the tradition of the mutt, the seers of Ashta Mutt offer puja rituals. If anything wrong happens, then puja rituals will be affected.

“We seers too have been offering puja and prayers seeking the blessings of the Almighty for the welfare of the society,” he said.

“One can win over any disease through will power and by keeping the mind clean. One should develop good thoughts in life and help in building immunity,” the seer advised.