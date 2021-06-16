No dearth of seeds, fertilisers for Kharif crop: Patil

No dearth of seeds, fertilisers for Kharif crop: B C Patil

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 16 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 16:18 ist
Karnataka's Minister for Agriculture B C Patil. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka's Minister for Agriculture B C Patil on Wednesday said that there was no dearth of seeds or fertilisers for the Kharif season.

Patil, who travelled to 14 districts to review the condition of agriculture, told reporters in Mysuru that he would discuss the issues in the district with the officials concerned.

Patil also said that the government has announced support prices for 14 variety of crops.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Agriculture
Kharif
Karnataka
B C Patil

Related videos

What's Brewing

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

 