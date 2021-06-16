No dearth of seeds, fertilisers for Kharif crop: B C Patil

Karnataka's Minister for Agriculture B C Patil on Wednesday said that there was no dearth of seeds or fertilisers for the Kharif season.
Patil, who travelled to 14 districts to review the condition of agriculture, told reporters in Mysuru that he would discuss the issues in the district with the officials concerned.
Patil also said that the government has announced support prices for 14 variety of crops.
