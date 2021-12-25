Non-passing of anti-conversion bill not setback to govt: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it was not his government’s failure to get the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill (anti-conversion bill) passed in the Winter Session of the Assembly, as the government knew, from the first, that they lacked number in Council.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the chief minister said the government made all its efforts to table the bill in Council.

“A few of our party members could not attend the session. Had they attended the session, we could have tried to get the bill passed. We even tried to ferry the MLCs to the house but could do so in time. As we were short of number, we decided to legally withdraw the bill,” he said.

Bommai also clarified that the bill will be introduced again in the next joint session when the party’s numbers will be just one vote short of a simple majority.

Unacceptable behaviour

The Chief Minister also condemned the behaviour of leaders of the opposition, especially Congress, for "being stubborn regarding how the house should function".

Congress leaders’ behaviour with Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti is unacceptable. “It was only after my intervention and leader of opposition’s apology that Horatti decided to withdraw his resignation letter. Congress leaders should understand that Council time is for every member of the house and not limited to just a few,” he said.

No foreign visit

Bommai also clarified that he has no schedule of visiting any foreign country in the near future. “Earlier, I was supposed to attend the World Economic Forum, Davos meet. However, with the meet itself getting postponed, so I have no plans to visit any country,” said a visibly irked chief minister, whose USA visit was seen by many as signs of his exit from the chief minister’s post.

Night curfew

The chief minister said he would hold a meeting with top officials and a technical team regarding the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19, specifically the Omicron variant. “A meeting will be held in Bengaluru on Sunday and based on the suggestion given by the experts we will decide the future course of action,” he said.

