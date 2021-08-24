Now, Ravi wants toilets project named after Modi

Now, Ravi wants toilets project named after Modi

In the last seven years, 13.5 crore toilets have been constructed in India under Swacch Bharath Mission

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Aug 24 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 03:42 ist
BJP national general secretary C T Ravi. Credit: DH Photo

The project should be named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP national general Secretary and MLA C T Ravi.

Speaking at an event here, he said, “it was a major step to construct 13.5 crore toilets in the country. Naming the scheme after Modi is a symbol of respect and pride.”

“The atrocities in Afghanistan and the anti-women policy there are dangerous to mankind. We should not consider Taliban issue as an internal matter of Afghanistan. Instead, the UN should intervene and solve the problem,” Ravi said.  

