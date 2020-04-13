Now, you can read DH on Paytm app as well

Paytm has tied up with DH to fight misinformation during Covid-19 by making free access of the DH e-newspaper available under ‘Stay at Home Essentials’ on the revamped Paytm app.

India’s leading digital payments and financial services platform has launched this initiative to provide a direct channel of authentic and genuine news to fellow Indians on Covid-19 & other matters.

Amit Veer, Sr Vice President, Paytm, said, “Now our fellow countrymen can read verified and authentic information from Deccan Herald without the hassle of paying or managing multiple logins.”

The DH e-paper, available on www.deccanherald

epaper.com, is an electronic replica of the physical paper. It has been widely viewed during the current lockdown, which has disrupted deliveries of the paper to some localities. Along with the website www.deccanherald.com, it has emerged as a popular way for readers to get their daily fix of news, analysis, opinion and features.

DH has also tied up for distribution of its e-paper with MyGate, an app that facilitates check-in requests at gated premises in 16 cities across India.