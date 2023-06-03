Odisha train collision: Around 1000 passengers boarded from K'taka, no casualty reported

Odisha train collision: Around 1000 boarded from K'taka

Officials from the South Western Railway (SWR) confirmed that 994 reserved passengers and an estimated 300 unreserved passengers had boarded the train number 12864 SMVB-HWH at the Sir M Visveswaraya Terminal, Bengaluru that derailed at Bahanagabazar train station on Friday.

Two general seating coaches and a brake van had derailed. As there were unreserved passengers in these coaches, it is difficult to ascertain the numbers and the identities of the passengers that were on the train at the time of the accident, said an official with the South Western Railway.

The officials at Bengaluru have not received any intimation of casualties among the reserved passengers on the train

The officials at Bengaluru have not received any intimation of casualties among the reserved passengers on the train, as of 11.30 pm on Friday.

The South Western Railway officials are coordinating with the officials of the South Eastern Railway on the ground to identify any casualties and injuries among passengers in the coaches that derailed.

