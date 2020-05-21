Only 89,000 labourers registered under social security board; CM BSY asks labour dept to register labourers

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed the Labour department to actively register labourers from the unorganised sector under the social security net.

During a review meeting, it was brought to the CM’s notice that even though officials had given financial assistance to 12.4 lakh construction workers registered with the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, only 89,000 labourers were registered under the Karnataka State Unorganised Workers Social Security

Board.

Yediyurappa, who also reviewed works under the Industries and Commerce department, asked officials to weekly monitor the activities of the special task force formed to attract investments and industries that are looking to move out of China in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government intends to come up with special incentive schemes for investors and is holding discussions with experts in the industrial sector, an official release said. The government also hopes that the amendments made to Land Reforms Act, simplifying the process of land purchase, will attract investors. About 70% of the industries have resumed functioning, the

CM was told.