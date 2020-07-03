Orange alert for Karnataka's coastal districts, to receive heavy rain till July 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for three consecutive days starting July 2 for the coastal region of the state, forecasting widespread to fairly widespread rainfall till Saturday.

June rainfall data shows the Malnad region received deficit rainfall — 35% less than normal. Karnataka had normal rainfall for the month, receiving an average of 185 mm against a long period average of 199 mm.

“High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Arabian Sea very likely along the coast till 06th July,” said the IMD forecast. Due to the phenomenon, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Karnataka between July 2-4.

While rainfall will be fairly widespread (51-75% of stations recording rainfall) on Thursday and Saturday in North and South Interior Karnataka, it will be widespread (76-100% stations recording rainfall) across the state on Friday. A red alert has been issued for the catchment region of river Krishna in Maharashtra, which is expected to cause heavy inflow into the Almatti dam.

June rainfall

Between June 1 and June 30, despite an early onset of monsoon this year, the Malnad region received 35% less than normal rainfall. While the region receives an average rainfall of 363 mm, it received 236 mm this year.

South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka received 35% and 15% excess rainfall, respectively, in the month. According to the IMD’s extended-range forecast, rainfall is expected to be around 10-20% above normal in July.