Over 19% aspirants clear teacher's eligibility test in Karnataka

As many as 45,074 (19.51 per cent) candidates have cleared the teacher’s eligibility test (TET) to be eligible for recruitment.

Last year, only 3.93 per cent of candidates were eligible for recruitment.

This year as many as 2.31 lakh candidates had appeared for the TET. Of which, 45,074 candidates cleared the eligibility test. This includes 18,960 candidates in paper 1 and 26,114 in paper 2.

The paper 1 is for recruitment to grade 1 to 5 and paper 2 is for grade 6 to 8.

The department of public instruction attributed the huge jump in TET results from last year to the candidates reappearing for the test.

“All these years the TET certificate was valid for seven years, but from this year it will be valid for lifetime. This forced many candidates who have already cleared the exam to take the exam again,” said a senior official from the department.

The TET was conducted on August 22, 2021, in seven languages. As per the details provided by the department there were around 4,201 objections received from both the papers.

“The results of 21 candidates have been kept under hold as they have not signed on the OMR sheet provided, despite clear instructions. The results of these candidates will be released after verification according to the norms,” added the official.

The candidates can download eligibility certificates from the department website from next week.

Kalaburagi, Vijayapura top the list

This year highest number of candidates appeared for TET were from Kalaburagi and Vijayapura for both the papers. For paper 1 as many as 8,563 candidates from Kalaburagi and 7,364 candidates from Vijayapura appeared. In paper 2, it is 3,143 from Kalaburagi and 2,736 from Vijayapura.

