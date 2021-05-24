Over 440 'black fungus' cases and 12 deaths in Karnataka: K Sudhakar

Karnataka has reported 446 mucormycosis or 'black fungus' infections and 12 related fatalities so far, state's Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday.

The Centre is supplying 1,000 vials of medicine for treatment of mucormycosis, he said, adding 446 people have been affected by this infection, while 433 have been admitted to hospitals and 11 are in home isolation.

Also read: BBMP faces flak for violently forcing citizens to undergo Covid-19 test

"Instructions have been issued to shift them to hospital as well...12 people have died due to this infection so far," Sudhakar said.

The Minister said a committee of experts had been constituted to find the cause of this infection, and as per their report, contaminated water used in the humidifier, excessive use of steroids, unsterilized medical equipment, prolonged use of same mask, tube, beds etc are the primary source.

It has also suggested stopping renovation work in Covid hospitals, and not allowing outsiders into ICU wards and ensuring hygiene in clinical facilities, he was quoted as saying in a release by his office.

ENT check up has to be carried out after recovering from Covid, he said, adding that on 3rd, 7th and 21st day check up has to be carried out.

Also read: 40 labs fined Rs 20 lakh for delaying Covid test results: Karnataka Deputy CM

Noting that notification has been issued on direct recruitment of 1,763 doctors aimed at strengthening the state's health infrastructure, Sudhakar said 715 experts, 75 general medicine, 57 general surgeons, 145 gynaecologists, 40 ENT specialists, 35 dermatologists, 142 anesthesiologists, 153 paediatricians, 17 radiologists are being recruited.

He said 1,048 general medical practitioners are also being recruited.

North Karnataka is facing shortage of doctors and this move will solve this issue, he said. Gadag, Hubballi, Belagavi, Raichur and other districts will be given priority.

Pointing out that the centre has allocated 1,200 MT of Medical oxygen to Karnataka, the Minister said all Covid hospitals have been asked to install CCTV cameras to ensure transparency.

"This will reduce outsiders entry and will help in controlling mucormycosis. This will also ensure that medical staff carry out their duty properly. Central control centre will handle the data of all districts," he said.