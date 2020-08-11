Pandavapura sugar factory resumes crushing after 4 years

By lighting the boiler, crushing of sugarcane was started at Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkhane (PSSK), which has been taken on lease by MLA Murugesh Nirani here on Tuesday.

With this, the sugar factory, closed for four years, resumed its activities. A groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the factory to increase the capacity of crushing was also held.

Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri mutt, Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga mutt, MP A Sumalatha and District in-charge Minister Narayana Gowda participated. The 54th birthday of Nirani Sugars chairperson Murugesh Nirani was also celebrated on the occasion.

Nirani said, "PSSK has been taken on a bid, in a transparent manner through e-tender at a cost of Rs 405 crore, for a period of 40 years. In the next five years, a co-generation power unit of 40 MW, able to crush 10,000 tonnes, units for byproducts like ethanol, spirit, fertiliser and sanitiser will be established".

"Along with the progress of the factory, we will ensure that the farmers are benefited. Our sugar company is already running six factories and has given employment to 70,000 families. We have a record of maximum crushing of sugarcane and production of byproducts. We have a goal to supply ethanol produced from sugarcane to jet planes," he said.