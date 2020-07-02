Panel on SC/ST quota submits report to CM Yediyurappa

Throwing open the possibility of hiking the quantum of reservation for SC/ST communities in Karnataka, the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission submitted its final report to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday.

The commission was constituted by the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government to look into demands from various quarters to hike the quota for the SC/ST communities. The commission looked into hiking the reservation for SCs from the present 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%.

While speculations are rife that the commission’s 227-page report is in favour of increasing reservation, there was no official confirmation of the same.

However, highly-placed sources confirmed thus: “The Commission, which received about 850 written representations in the matter from various people, has taken cognisance of the fact that despite existing reservation, a significant section of these communities does not have access to even primary education, eventually leading to unemployment. The report has suggested to the government to break this vicious circle by emphasising on primary education and skill development.”

The report has addressed all issues pertaining to the internal reservation, creamy layer, reservation in promotion and that in the private sector. Also, the commission has taken into account the social scenario of the newly recognised ST communities (Talavara, Parivara, Siddhi) while compiling the report.

Speaking to DH, Justice Das said, “We were given time till the end of June to submit the report and we have complied with it. The commission wanted it to be a people’s report and hence conducted about 42 expert consultations, while holding divisional-level public meetings in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Mysuru and Bengaluru. The report stays true to our conscience and to the spirit of the Constitution.”

The increase in reservation has been a political hot potato for successive governments. During the coalition regime, some Congress leaders feared that the SC/ST communities were deserting them and pushed for the quota hike. BJP's B Sreeramulu, too, has been building pressure on Yediyurappa for a hike.

At present, Karnataka provides a 15% reservation for SCs, 3% for STs, and 32% for the other backward classes (OBC), adding up to 50%. The reservation covers 101 scheduled castes, 50 scheduled tribes, and 207 OBCs, including Muslims, Christians and Jains.

If the state government were to increase the reservation now, it would exceed the ceiling of 50% reservation set by the Supreme Court. However, such a move will not be unprecedented as states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra already have exceeded this cap.