People brandish weapons at Udupi event, organisers booked

Participants in the procession from Kadiyali to Rajangana were holding talwars and shouting slogans throughout the walk

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Oct 13 2022, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 20:35 ist

Two separate cases were filed against organisers and speakers of the Durga Daug programme in Udupi on October 2 as participants flaunted talwars. 

One case has been filed under the IPC 1860 (sections 143 and 149) and the Arms Act 1959 (section 27).

A case has been filed against Hindu leaders Srikanth Shetty and Kajal Hindustani for making provocative speeches and disrupting peace. The cases are each registered under IPC 1850 (u/s - 153 A, 34).

