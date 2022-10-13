People brandish weapons at Udupi event, organisers booked

Two separate cases were filed against organisers and speakers of the Durga Daug programme in Udupi on October 2 as participants flaunted talwars.

Participants in the procession from Kadiyali to Rajangana were holding talwars and shouting slogans throughout the walk.

One case has been filed under the IPC 1860 (sections 143 and 149) and the Arms Act 1959 (section 27).

A case has been filed against Hindu leaders Srikanth Shetty and Kajal Hindustani for making provocative speeches and disrupting peace. The cases are each registered under IPC 1850 (u/s - 153 A, 34).