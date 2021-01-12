Physical UG, PG, diploma classes in K'taka from Jan 15

Physical classes for all UG, PG, diploma courses in Karnataka from January 15

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 12 2021, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 01:34 ist
Physical classes for all UG, PG, diploma courses will begin from January 15. Credit: DH File Photo

Offline (physical) classes for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and polytechnic courses of all grades will begin on January 15. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said this was decided based on the report by university vice-chancellors following the recent discussion by the higher education department.

The state government has made a provision to conduct cultural and sports activities with dedicated SOPs in place. “We have allowed colleges to conduct even NCC, NSS and also sports and cultural activities,” said Narayan.

Since final year courses were running smoothly, there was also a demand from first and second year students to resume offline classes. 

“Final year classes are running smoothly and we will resume offline classes for other grades too by following protocols,” said the minister.

The department is working on reopening hostels and ensuring student bus passes are issued at the earliest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Education
universities
College

What's Brewing

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

 