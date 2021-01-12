Physical classes for all UG, PG, diploma courses in Karnataka from January 15

Offline (physical) classes for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and polytechnic courses of all grades will begin on January 15. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said this was decided based on the report by university vice-chancellors following the recent discussion by the higher education department.

The state government has made a provision to conduct cultural and sports activities with dedicated SOPs in place. “We have allowed colleges to conduct even NCC, NSS and also sports and cultural activities,” said Narayan.

Since final year courses were running smoothly, there was also a demand from first and second year students to resume offline classes.

“Final year classes are running smoothly and we will resume offline classes for other grades too by following protocols,” said the minister.

The department is working on reopening hostels and ensuring student bus passes are issued at the earliest.