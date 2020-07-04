Plaint against newlywed man for violating Covid rules

The Bagalkot district administration has lodged a police complaint against a newlywed man and his family from Kaladagi for violating the Covid-19 rules during the wedding and reception held on June 12.

According to the complaint lodged with Kaladagi police, the groom, an Excise department staffer in Haveri, had tested positive for novel coronavirus on June 17. Subsequently, more than 30 people, who attended the wedding in Bagalkot and reception in Kaladagi, contracted the virus.

The complaint stated, more than the stipulated 50 guests attended both the functions. Hence, a complaint was lodged against the groom and his family under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act-2005.