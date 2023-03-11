PM to get Kalaghatagi cradle on Dharwad visit tomorrow

PM Modi to be gifted Kalaghatagi’s famous cradle during Dharwad visit on March 12

The district administration has decided to present him with the cradle and the statue of Siddharudha Swami, the ‘Pride of Dharwad’

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Mar 11 2023, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 17:54 ist
Artist Maruthi Badiger along with his miniature of Kalaghatagi cradle, which will be gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Dharwad on Sunday. Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to receive Kalaghatagi’s famous cradle as a gift during his visit to Dharwad on March 12. 

The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the Indian Institute of Technology- Dharwad (IIT-DH) and the longest railway platform in the world at Hubballi railway station on Sunday. The district administration has decided to present him with the cradle and the statue of Siddharudha Swami, the ‘Pride of Dharwad’ on the occasion. 

Maruthi Badiger, a fifth-generation artist, has completed the cradle miniature of 6X9 inches in one week. Speaking to DH, Maruthi said last week he received a call from Tahslidar asking him to prepare a miniature cradle in six days. “Usually, we need 10-15 days to prepare a cradle. However, as the cradle is for PM Modi we worked day and night to complete it in 6 days,” he said. 

The Kalaghatagi cradles are known for their bright colours and sketches. Several royal families and movie celebrities have ordered these cradles, which are facing a crisis of existence. The one to be presented to PM will have the sketches of ‘Shiva gana’ on one side and Sri Krishnaleela on the other three sides. It cost Maruthi Rs 14,000 to prepare the cradle. 

“The artists community in Kalaghatagi are hopeful that the art will get more reach across India after it reaches Modi’s hand,” he said and added that he would not be on stage to present the cradle to the PM. 

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Gurudatt Hegde said dignitaries on the dais will present the gifts.

