Police arrest 5 persons in Tanveer Sait's attack case

City police took five persons into custody in connection with attack on Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly MLA Tanveer Sait. The police said that the accused had pre-planned to murder the MLA.

An officer said, Farhaan Pasha, a prime accused, who attacked Sait, had tried to attack the MLA three times in recent past but failed.

The officer also said that an organisation is behind the attack. Pasha, with the support of the organisation, had planned to attack Sait as the MLA did not favour Pasha in getting job.

A host of leaders visited Columbia Asia hospital and inquired health condition of MLA Tanveer Sait, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital after he sustained severe injuries as a youth attacked him with a knife.