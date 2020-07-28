Postal dept takes online route to deliver rakhis

With Raksha Bandhan falling on August 3, the postal department has launched an online ‘Rakhi Post,’ to deliver rakhis anywhere in India amid Covid-19.

Now one can pay Rs 100 using a mobile phone and can send rakhi to various destinations in the country.

“The India Post has arranged to deliver rakhis and personalised message in a special Rakhi Cover by speed post anywhere in India,” said Mangaluru Division Senior Superintendent of Post Offices (SSPO) N Sriharsha.

The platform offers attractive designs to choose from and options for a message (personalised with your name) or a photo of your message, in any language, to be uploaded. A colour print of the message and the Rakhi will be delivered to the address you want it to be sent.

It also offers an option ‘Message for Soldier’ through one can send Rakhis to soldiers in Ladakh.

“People can also track the status of the post through the tracking number, which will be communicated to after dispatch, he said.

To book Rakhi, use the link: https://karnatakapost.gov.in/Rakhi_Post/

Bookings are open till July 31, and the payment can be made using internet banking, IPPB of the postal department, Google Pay, Bhim App, PhonePe.