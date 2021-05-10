Prepare for third Covid-19 wave, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday asked his Cabinet colleagues and officials to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19.

During a meeting with ministers and officials on the Covid-19 situation, Yediyurappa said a task force should be constituted to plan for the third wave, according to a statement from his office.

It was on May 1 that the government first announced its plan to prepare for the third wave whose advent has not been ruled out even as the ongoing second wave is raging.

During the meeting, Yediyurappa said patients in emergency should be made available with beds and remdesivir. He also directed officials to monitor the beds in private hospitals. At private medical colleges, steps should be taken urgently to set up oxygen generator plants in a phased manner.

He asked legislators and ministers to focus on their constituencies and districts with steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

'SMS for vaccine'

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said only those citizens who have received a text message confirming their slot for vaccination will be allowed by the police to travel to the inoculation centre during the lockdown.

"Vaccination for those aged 18-45 has started in about 200 centres. People have to register online and only those with an SMS will be allowed," he said. "Crowding outside vaccination centres by people who do not have SMS confirmation will not be allowed."

On police brutality during the lockdown, Bommai said he had asked the cops to refrain from using the lathi (cane). "Instead, I've directed them to use other stringent measures under the law." He also said the police were asked to be strict on the first day of the lockdown to deter people from stepping out. "The intention is not to cause harm or harass," he said, requesting people to stay home and cooperate with the lockdown.