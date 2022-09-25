President Droupadi Murmu to pay 3-day visit to Karnataka from September 26

President Droupadi Murmu has chosen Karnataka as the first state to visit as the First Citizen of the country. She will be in the state for three days from Monday.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said she will be attending a series of events in the state, including a civic reception in Bengaluru and inauguration of Mysuru Dasara Festival in Chamundi Hills, during her visit.

"This will be her first visit to any state as the President of India," the statement said. Murmu, who had assumed the office of President on July 25, had gone to the United Kingdom, her first foreign visit, earlier this month to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

On her first day in Karnataka as President, Murmu will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara Festival at Chamundi Hills. Later on the same day, she will attend the felicitation function ‘Poura Sanmana’ organised by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation at Hubballi.

She will also inaugurate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology at Dharwad.

On September 27, Murmu will inaugurate the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru. On that occasion, she will also lay the foundation stone for the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) virtually.

Besides attending the inaugural function of St Joseph’s University on Tuesday, she will also attend a civic reception hosted by the Karnataka government in her honour in Bengaluru. She will return to Delhi on Wednesday.