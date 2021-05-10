Prevent police atrocity during lockdown: Citizens appeal to the Karnataka govt

The Bengaluru Police's 'violent method' of enforcing Covid-19 restrictions in various parts of Bengaluru has met with sharp criticism from various quarters of the society. Activists, celebrities and common citizens have come out in the open expressing dissent against police atrocity on those defying the Covid-19 rules.

A police inspector's violent act of damaging an autorickshaw with his lathi at KR Market circle has gone viral on social media with many criticising the Inspector's action. Rahul Machaiah, a Twitter user tweeted, "Is damaging vehicles, a method of law enforcement? The cops should be restrained by the DGP & IG or else they'll blatantly violate human rights for the next 2 weeks. They don't seem to understand that violators should be punished according to the law"

Karnataka Vikasa Ranga has also urged the home minister to issue direction to the police to restrain from assaulting people. "Police have no patience even to listen to the people on why they came out? Let the police register cases and initiate legal action as per the rule. But assaulting the commoners has not only left many severely injured but also traumatic," said V H Channegowda, Chairperson of the Association.

Sandalwood star and BJP leader Jaggesh also appealed to the police not to cane the people. "Let police penalise the violators. Let them seize the vehicles. But please do not wield your lathis on innocent people. Youngsters may withstand the force. But what about the senior citizens? The pandemic has snatched the livelihood of many and it is the all of us exhibit sympathy to others," the actor tweeted.

Drawing the attention of Karnataka DG&IGP over the alleged police atrocity on covid rules violators, DH reached out to Praveen Sood, head of the State's police force. "I do not know about that," Sood reacted and disconnected the call.