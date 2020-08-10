Priest's daughters get emotional seeing ravaged house

Priest's daughters get emotional seeing ravaged house

  Aug 10 2020
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 22:47 ist

The joint search operations, by the NDRF, SDRF and Kodagu police, forest and fire and emergency personnel, have been intensified at the foothills of Brahmagiri Hill, where Talacauvery Kshetra priest T S Narayan Achar and four of his family members went missing after a landslide three days back.

On Sunday, two daughters of Achar who returned to Bhagamandala from Australia, broke down on seeing the fate of their parental home. Sharada and Namitha recalled that during their last call, Achar told them about torrential rain.

