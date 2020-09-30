Provide helpline to Covid patients: HC to K'taka govt

Provide helpline to Covid-19 patients, HC tells Karnataka government

Ambarish Bhat
Ambarish Bhat, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 30 2020, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 00:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure a proper mechanism to record the grievances of patients at Covid-19 hospitals.

Observing that the Bengaluru Urban district monitoring committee (BBMP committee) is not in existence, the bench directed the BBMP commissioner to submit the report on visits to the hospitals, the availability of equipment and facilities to the medical staff and the patients.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, examined the reports submitted by the state-level expert committee, constituted to monitor the hospitals treating Covid-19 patients. The bench said that barring a few, the information collected by the district committees are not proper. Observing that the report pertaining to hospitals in Bengaluru not placed on record, the bench asked the commissioner to place the report.

The bench said the object of regular inspections is not to find fault with the doctors. “The object is to ensure that the hospitals are best equipped so that the doctors and other staff members who are relentlessly working are able to discharge their duties in a better manner.” The court said it is also important to inspect these hospitals since the Covid-19 patients will not be in a position to register their grievance.  “Therefore, the state government must consider providing a helpline to such patients to get in touch with the authorities if he or she is not given proper treatment,” the bench said.

On the availability of oxygen cylinders, the bench directed the state government to ensure proper and equitable distribution of cylinders to all the hospitals, especially in the rural areas. The bench asked the state government to explain how it would implement the order of the Union Government (September 25, 2020), regulating the price of the oxygen.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka High Court
helpline
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

Do 5G mobile telephones and networks pose health risks?

Do 5G mobile telephones and networks pose health risks?

Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve watch, Mi Band 5 and more

Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve watch, Mi Band 5 and more

 