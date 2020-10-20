PU teacher recruits withdraw rally as minister assures

PU teacher recruits withdraw protest after minister's assurance

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 03:32 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The candidates, recruited for the post of teachers at the government pre-university colleges in the state, who were staging an indefinite protest for the last eight days seeking appointment letters from the government, have withdrawn their protest. 

The development comes following the assurance by the Primary and Second Education Minister S Suresh Kumar of issuing appointment orders after the byelection. The candidates agreed and called off their protest.

These candidates were recruited following a 2015 notification and waited to get their postings so far. The PU education department had conducted the counselling for these posts in August.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Education
S Suresh Kumar

