Quota: Panchamasalis plan show of strength in Belagavi on December 22

In a bid to clinch the deal, Panchamasali community, which is demanding reservation under 2A category, has planned a massive show of strength in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Thursday.

In a strongly worded statement Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeta seer Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya set Thursday as a final deadline. “The state government should fulfill the long-pending demand of Panchamasalis for 2A category quota. Failing which, the government will have to face a revolt from the community, he warned.

The seer, joined by members of the community, embarked on a foot march from Bailhongal to Belagavi after paying obeisance at the samadhi of Kittur Rani Chennamma.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had extended his support to the Panchamasali movement that started from Kudalasangama. He’d promised to fulfill our demand for 2A category. But after several missed deadlines, we feel that he is not serious... The chief minister should make an announcement on the demand for higher reservation before the Panchamasalis lose their patience, the seer warned.

The foot march began from the Rani Chennamma’s samadhi in Bailhongal. It will reach the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, via Sampgaon, Chikka Bagewadi and Hire Bagewadi, where it will hold a Panchashakti Viraat convention, the seer said.

Former minister Vijayananda Kashappanavar said, around 25 lakh people of the community are expected to take part in the convention. He warned the government of dire consequences if the Panchamasalis’ demand for inclusion in 2A category was not announced.

Meanwhile, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar on Wednesday said that the police will not stop the foot march or people arriving for the Panchamasali convention in Belagavi. He held talks with the Panchamasali seer and the leaders of the community and urged them to hold the convention peacefully.

“About 20,000 to 30,000 people will arrive in Belagavi through foot march and lakhs of people are expected to arrive in vehicles. Security has been beefed up for the convention. Additional 5,000 policemen have been deployed to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the rally,” Alok Kumar told reporters at Sanikoppa in Belagavi district.