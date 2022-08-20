Rahul Gandhi can't bring Congress back to power in Karnataka: R Ashoka

Congress is witnessing a defeat wherever former president and senior leader Rahul Gandhi visits and he can't bring his party back to power by taking out a padayatra in Karnataka, quipped Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

He stated that Rahul was defeated in his fortress in Uttar Pradesh but he won in Kerala. "Our leader Narendra Modi won from Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh which is not his home state. Let them show if the Congress has such a leader," he said, after receiving applications from the public as part of his deputy commissioner's march at Adaki village of Sedam taluk Saturday.

Replying to remarks made by KPCC Election Campaign Committee chairman M B Patil that the BJP will not win over 50 seats in the next assembly polls, Ashoka said the Congress will find it difficult to get even 50 candidates in the next assembly polls. There is no doubt that the BJP will be in the saddle in state and at the Centre in the next 40 years, he said. "Why did 15 Congress MLAs switch over to the BJP if the Congress is a prospering party?" he asked.

"The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government is doing well and we will face the next election under his leadership. Former CM B S Yediyurappa led the party for the past 40 years in the state. Now, he has been appointed to the Central Parliamentary Board which will take the important decisions including appointing a chief minister to the BJP ruling states. The party has not sidelined him. But in Congress, there are no leaders to lead the party at the national level. If they have guts, let them say who is their leader?" the minister challenged.

Responding to a query on the recent attack on Siddaramaiah with eggs, he said the people are not tolerating him as he is targeting Hindus in his speech. He added that such incidents should not be repeated.

People belonging to Veerashaiva-Lingayat community will not believe Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah as he tried his best to divide the community, he said. He reiterated that he has caused severe damage to the community.