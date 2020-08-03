Ramesh Jarkiholi in Delhi to lobby for Dy CM post

Ramesh Jarkiholi in Delhi to meet BJP party top brass, to lobby for post of Deputy Chief Minister

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2020, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 20:56 ist
Ramesh Jarkiholi

With the speculation that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may go for reshuffle of his cabinet soon, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi arrived to Delhi to lobby with the party top brass to make him as Deputy Chief Minister.

Though Jarkiholi arrived on Sunday night  he could not meet any top leaders on Monday, as most of senior leaders are in self isolation after they came to contact with Home Minister Amit Shah, who had tested Covid-19 positive.

Though Ramesh was not available for comment, sources close to him said that "he will now return to Bengaluru and will return after some time."

Sources close to Ramesh said that he had a plan  to meet the party top brass including BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah with the demand to make him as Deputy Chief Minister and induct newly elected MLCs H Vishwanath, M T B Nagaraj and R Shankar to the cabinet. All the three leaders joined BJP along with Jarkiholi.

Ramesh also plans to suggest the party high command to make Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi as Chief Minister if the party wanted to remove Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as the CM, sources close to him said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ramesh Jarkiholi
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
BJP
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

A Florida teen’s troubled online path

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

 