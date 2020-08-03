Ramesh Jarkiholi in Delhi to meet BJP party top brass, to lobby for post of Deputy Chief Minister

With the speculation that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may go for reshuffle of his cabinet soon, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi arrived to Delhi to lobby with the party top brass to make him as Deputy Chief Minister.

Though Jarkiholi arrived on Sunday night he could not meet any top leaders on Monday, as most of senior leaders are in self isolation after they came to contact with Home Minister Amit Shah, who had tested Covid-19 positive.

Though Ramesh was not available for comment, sources close to him said that "he will now return to Bengaluru and will return after some time."

Sources close to Ramesh said that he had a plan to meet the party top brass including BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah with the demand to make him as Deputy Chief Minister and induct newly elected MLCs H Vishwanath, M T B Nagaraj and R Shankar to the cabinet. All the three leaders joined BJP along with Jarkiholi.

Ramesh also plans to suggest the party high command to make Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi as Chief Minister if the party wanted to remove Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as the CM, sources close to him said.