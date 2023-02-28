Ready to implement 7th Pay Commission interim report: CM Bommai

In the wake of state government employees' decision to go on indefinite strike from March 1, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated that higher officials are in touch with the state government employees' association, and are holding talks.

"I have already made it clear in the Assembly that the Seventh Pay Commission's report will be implemented in 2023-24, and budget allocation for that is also made. I have also agreed with the demand to implement it by obtaining the interim report," he said.

''We are ready to implement it immediately asking the Commission to give its interim report,'' he noted.

In reply to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are working like 'election agents' of the BJP, Bommai opined that it showed the level of desperation and anxiety among Congress leaders due to the public support for Modi.

"Is Rahul Gandhi working as a Congress agent? I leave this to people to decide whether an experienced former chief minister speaking so is right or wrong," he said.

Commenting on former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy saying that the 2023 Assembly polls would be his last elections, Bommai said, "I do not know in what context he said so. He is not at retirement age and has to serve more. People are getting more mature from election to election, and all get to know about the thoughts behind our statements".

BJP's campaigning would get bigger in the coming days. Four Rathayatras commencing from March 1 would cover all constituencies, and a mega convention would be held in Davangere. Our parliamentary board would decide when the list of candidates has to be announced, he noted. Bommai also said he has no information about former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's diary mentioned by his daughter.