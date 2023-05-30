Recruitments at Janapada university put on hold

The department has directed the university to submit detailed report on the allegations against it in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2023, 22:27 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 03:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The higher education department has withdrawn the permission given to the Karnataka Janapada University to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff following the complaints on irregularities in appointments.

The department has directed the university to submit detailed report on the allegations against it in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff. 

Teacher recruitment
Karnataka News

