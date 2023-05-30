Recruitments at Janapada university put on hold

The higher education department has withdrawn the permission given to the Karnataka Janapada University to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff following the complaints on irregularities in appointments.
The department has directed the university to submit detailed report on the allegations against it in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff.
