Revision of electoral rolls in state from today

The 45-day exercise for revision of electoral rolls will begin in the state on Sunday. During the campaign, the electoral list will be updated by including the names of fresh voters, deleting the names and correction of the details, if needed.

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar said that fresh voters - who attain the age of 18 on or before January 1, 2020 - will be eligible to get their names added in the list. Corrections if any, change of address and deletion will be done till January 8, 2020.

A facility for verification and authentication - Electoral Verification Program (EVP) - will be made available in various citizen service centres (CSC). Along with 6,151 central government centres, 1950 call centres, the facility will be provided at Bapuji Kendras and Atal Janashree Kendras. Voters can verify their details under EVP and mark them "verified and found correct" in the portal.

The CEO said deletion of the names from the electoral list would not be an easy task anymore. Under the new system, before deletion of names, the voters would be notified through multiple notices.