Rs 10K incentive for performing last rites of Covid-19 victims

With not many coming forward to bury or cremate the patients, who have died of Covid-19, fearing the infection, the Bagalkot district hospital has come up with a plan to address the problem. The hospital administration has announced Rs 10,000 incentive for those who come forward to perform the last rites of the Covid-19 victims. This apart, they will get Rs 5,000 towards funeral expenses.

The district hospital, the designated Covid-19 hospital, had tough time in performing the funeral rites of a 75-year-old man who died of Covid-19 on March 31. After the family members of the deceased man refused to claim body, the district hospital staff, joined by the reluctant CMC staff, managed to perform the last rites of the elderly man past midnight at a burial ground in the town.

The district hospital endured a similar problem when a 66-year-old man from Ilkal with Covid-19 symptoms died, last week. Though the throat swab sample of the man returned negative, days later.

These two incidents have prompted the management of the district hospital to announce incentives plus funeral expenses to perform the last rites of the Covid-19 victims.

"After enduring difficulties in performing the last rites of two victims, we announced incentives to address the problem. Incentives will be released from the Arogya Raksha Samiti grants of the hospital," District Surgeon Dr Prakash Biradar told DH.

Burial or cremation of the Covid-19 victims should be performed as per the guidelines laid down by competent authority. Those who come forward to perform the last rites of the victims should bring their own hearse van to transport the body. The district hospital will provide them with PPE kits, gloves, masks and other safety gear for free, the district surgeon said.

A private ambulance owner from the town has enrolled his name for performing last rites of the Covid-19 victims, after the district hospital announced incentive for the same.