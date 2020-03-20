Rs 5 crore sanctioned to KUD for museum on Ambedkar

Dharwad: The State government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore to Dr B R Ambedkar Studies Centre, Karnatak University, Dharwad, to commission a museum on Ambedkar and an air-conditioned auditorium.

The funds have been sanctioned for the project to commemorate the 129th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Launched in 1976, the Centre is the oldest study centre on Ambedkar in the country.

Based on a proposal by the varsity registrar seeking Rs 5 crore under Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), the government has directed deputy commissioner to grant the administrative approval within economic powers granted to him.

The E-tenders will be invited under Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act 1999 for the project.

"The plan to construct the memorial drawing attention at national-level is ready. The project requires Rs 10 crore. The varsity will request the government to sanction the remaining funds," the Centre chairperson Subhash Natikar told DH.

The museum will feature original pictures dealing with various phases in Ambedkar's life. The auditorium, with 600 seats, will be used to impart training to students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for competitive examinations.