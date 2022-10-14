RSS, BJP treating Kannada as 2nd grade language: Rahul

RSS, BJP treating Kannada as second grade language: Rahul

He said nobody can prevent people from speaking their mother tongue in India

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Oct 14 2022, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 07:11 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged that RSS and BJP are treating Kannada as second grade language. They will have to face people's outcry one day.

He was addressing the gathering at an open meeting in Molakalmur town as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday. He said nobody can prevent people from speaking their mother tongue in India. Kannada must get primary importance in Karnataka and the party would give preference to regional languages, he promised.

He said youths of the state are asking the Centre why they are not permitted to write competitive examinations in Kannada. They must be given an opportunity to write such examinations in Kannada in Karnataka, Tamil in Tamil Nadu, Malayalam in Kerala. There is linguistic liberty in India, he defended.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Karnataka News
Rahul Gandhi
India News
Kannada
Congress

What's Brewing

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

Speak Out: October 14, 2022

Speak Out: October 14, 2022

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

 