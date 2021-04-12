RTC workers take to the streets on 6th day of protest

Workers of the four-state road transport corporations (RTC) beat plates and took out protest marches along with their family members to pressurise the government to consider their demands as bus services were hit for the sixth consecutive day of the strike.

Groups of up to 100 persons, including children and women, gathered at taluk and district headquarters across the state where they aired slogans against the government. The demand for salary to be on par with the 6th pay commission recommendations for government workers remained on top of their agenda.

While protests in Bengaluru were subdued due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, workers in Kolar, Chitradurga, Ramanagar, Hassan, Hubballi, Tumakuru and other places took out marches. Many protestors were detained by the police who have been told not to allow gatherings in view of Covid-19 guidelines.

In Ramanagar, Anand, joint secretary of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, met former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and sought his support for the ongoing strike.

"I stand with you. The chief minister and the transport minister will not be available for three more days owing to the bypoll campaign. I will take up your issue once they come back from the campaign," Kumaraswamy told the protesters.